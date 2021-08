Meet Mercury!

He is a black lab mix who is only 1-year-old. He’s a big boy, weighing in at just shy of 80 lbs.

Mercury has a goofy personality and wouldn’t benefit from some basic training to help him get rid of his puppy ways.

This handsome boy is loving, friendly and ready to play. He would do great with a family that lives an active lifestyle. Mercury is dog friendly, but ideally would need a sibling that could match his playful energy.

You can find Mercury at the Pennsylvania SPCA!