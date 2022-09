Adopt Maggie!

Maggie is everything you could want in a pup! She has a gorgeous white coat and a sandy brown face. She is sweet, calm and gentle.

This perfect pooch is 2 years old and believed to be a Great Pyrenees mix. Maggie already knows how to sit, lay down and walks well on a leash.

Maggie not only loves people, but also loves other dogs. She would be a great dog for a family with young children.

You can find Maggie at the Pennsylvania SPCA headquarters in Philadelphia.