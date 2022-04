Meet Horatio!

He’s hunky, handsome and friendly! This seven-year-old boy has an easy going personality and loves everyone he meets.

His friends at the PSPCA say he would be great with any family, even kids! Horatio may be dog selective, but could live with the right pup!

If you think you can provide Horatio with a lifetime of love, belly rubs and a squeaky toy, it might be the perfect fit!

Click here to learn more about him!