Adopt Mr. Pickles and Wolfie!

Mr. Pickles is an 8-year-old Havanese mix that was abandoned at a construction site. Mr. Pickles is a small dog with a very memorable smile. He is friendly, calm and likes other dogs.

Mr. Pickles does have some weakness in his back legs so he would best in a home without stairs or an owner who is able to carry him up and down stairs.

Wolfie is an 11-year-old Pomeranian who is dog, cat and kid friendly. Wolfie found himself homeless after his owner passed away. This sweet boy is looking for a home that will provide him with squeaky toys, lots of love and a dog sibling.

Both Wolfie and Mr. Pickles are up for adoption with Tiny Paws Rescue. They do not need to be adopted together.