Phurry Friend: Elroy

Meet Elroy!

Elroy has had a rough summer. He was found as a stray in Kensington. Good Samaritans called ACCT Philly after finding him skinny, dehydrated and black tar caked on to his fur.

Elroy has now been at ACCT for 40 days patiently waiting for his forever home. Shelter staff can’t understand why he continues to get overlooked. His friendly, calm and gentle personality make him the perfect family pet.

He knows how to sit and is believed to be house trained. Elroy is medium size and around 5-years-old. Visit him at ACCT and you’ll most likely see him sleeping in his kennel, but get him outside and you’ll see his sweet personality shine.

If you are looking for a pup with mild energy that is ready to curl up on the couch with you, Elroy is your guy!

Click here to give Elroy a second chance at a great life!