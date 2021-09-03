Phurry Friend: Blu

Meet Blu!

Blu is a one-year-old Weimaraner looking for his forever home.

The first thing you will notice about this handsome boy are his beautiful eyes.

Blu is goofy, energetic and playful. He loves a toy that squeaks, especially one that is stuffed. He also enjoys chasing a tennis ball.

He knows how to sit, but still needs work on the rest of his manners.

As a high energy dog he needs an owner who will keep him active both mentally and physically.

You can find Blu at the Providence Animal Center.