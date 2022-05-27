Meet Blizzard!

He is 2-years-old and just learning how to explore the outside world. Blizzard was neglected in his last home, so he is looking for a family that can show him all the great things life has to offer.

Blizzard is sweet, shy and gentle. He is eager to learn and very motivated by cheese.

His perfect home would include a family with older children and a nice fenced in back yard to play in.

Blizzard is not reactive to other dogs, but prefers to be the only canine in his home.

To learn more about Blizzard reach out to Furever Yours Rescue!