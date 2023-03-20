This past weekend, PHL17’s Jennifer Lewis-Hall moderated the Women’s Conference at Douglass College.

Jennifer Lewis-Hall spoke to Valerie Jarret, CEO of the Obama Foundation and former advisor to the president.

About 250 women along with State and University Officials, attended the conference which included a luncheon, workshops and presentations.

The conference focused on celebrating women’s advancement over the last 100 years, while also exploring the work that needs to be done for diversity, equity, and inclusion.

You can find more about the Douglass Residential College, here