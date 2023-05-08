PHL17’s Jennifer Lewis-Hall, Anchor and Director Of Community Affairs received an outstanding honor along with five other women for excellence in their professions and their commitment to helping in n the Southern New Jersey area.

The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. Southern New Jersey Chapter held a jazz brunch in Camden County to honor the awardees in Camden County. Jennifer received the Candace Communications Award for being a leader in the industry demonstrating excellence in the field of journalism and reporting on the diverse needs of communities.

The five other awardees were also honored for excellence in their professions including their contributions to education, economic empowerment, community service, public policy and health.

The National Coalition of 100 Black Women is a nonprofit advocating on behalf of Black women and girls.

Jennifer Lewis-Hall is a veteran news anchor, producer, communications, and multimedia executive. Inducted into the Mid-Atlantic Emmy’s Silver Circle, Jennifer is a two-time Emmy-nominated broadcast journalist and Pennsylvania Broadcasters Award recipient covering complex issues including politics, education and healthcare.

She is currently an anchor, host, and producer for WPHL-17 in Philadelphia, where she covers stories on business, law, finance, medicine, and current affairs. She is producer and host of Politics In Focus the station’s longstanding public affairs program focusing on political and community issues as diverse as the opioid epidemic, the gun violence crisis, medical innovation, global geopolitical events, and federal, state, and local-level legislation as well as widely followed elections.

She is an anchor of news, a host and executive producer of primetime specials, and the Director of Community Affairs. Jennifer has covered local and national figures and stories during her media career.

Jennifer is a speaker and the author of three books, Life’s a Journey—Not a Sprint, Life Changes: Using the Power of Change to Transform Your Life and recently authored a new children’s book The Tale Of The Sly Mongoose: Bianca And The Anguilla Island Adventures.

Jennifer has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Finance from Douglass College at Rutgers University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. Jennifer is the recipient of numerous awards including the Eluna Champions For Children Media Partner Award, Camden County Medal of Freedom and induction into the Douglass Society at Rutgers University for outstanding commitment to the field of broadcast journalism and induction into the Rutgers African American Alumni Alliance Hall of Fame.