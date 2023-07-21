It is summer and getting kids to read when school is out until the fall is on the minds of many parents who want to make sure their children are not experiencing what experts call the “summer slide.” Educators say that’s when students can lose some of the achievement gains they make during the previous school year.

Jennifer Lewis-Hall, PHL17 Anchor and Director of Community Affairs has been covering this important topic with her community initiative “Reading Is Leading” highlighting the importance of reading and how it impacts communities.

Check out Jennifer’s latest story in her “Reading Is Leading” initiative at the recent “Eager Readers, Future Leaders” event where she was featured and read her new children’s book, “The Tale Of The Sly Mongoose.” The community event was hosted by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated’s Theta Pi Omega Chapter – of which Jennifer is a member.

The pop-up reading event coordinated through the organization’s “Uplift Our Local Community Committee” and Jennifer’s reading initiative focused on early elementary school students with the goal of encouraging a lifelong love of reading and important skills – all coupled with having fun! You will find some additional tips for encouraging summer reading here as well. And as Jennifer likes to say, “Happy Reading!”