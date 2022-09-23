All summer long we’ve been checking on the progress of our PHL17 garden outside of our studios. The garden started as nothing and now its thriving thanks to dedicated volunteers from Jefferson Health in partnership with Carousel Connections. They built and will maintain the new vegetable garden outside the PHL17 studios. Philadelphia-based Carousel Connections creates skill-building opportunities for those with intellectual or developmental disabilities. All of the food grown in the garden goes to communities in need.

