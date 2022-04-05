PHL17’s 2022 Remarkable Woman winner Samii Emdur joined us live in studio to talk about Camp to Belong River Valley!

A registered nurse at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Samii also is a licensed resource foster parent.

“The kids that I work with day in and day out at the hospital, through my foster care journey, they’re the heroes and they just inspire me and really fuel me to do the hard work because I see it paying off when I see smiles on their faces,” said Samii.

In 2018, she founded Camp to Belong River Valley, a one-week camp that reunites siblings who have been separated by the foster care system. The camp serves children in Pennsylvania and New Jersey and is just outside of Reading, PA.

“I wanted to create Camp to Belong and this local chapter of it so that we can give them a fun and safe environment where we can truly bring them together and create and environment where they can create fun memories together.”

Camp to Belong River Valley is looking for volunteers for this year’s summer camp. Visit their website here for more information.