PHL17 Week in Review: From shootings to quirky holidays, we’ve covered it all PHL17 News Here's your week at a glance from July 19th - July 23rd 2021 Posted: Jul 23, 2021 / 09:48 AM EDT / Updated: Jul 23, 2021 / 09:54 AM EDT Close You have been added to PHL17 Breaking News Alerts Newsletter SUBSCRIBE NOW PHL17 Breaking News Alerts SIGN UP It’s been a busy week here at PHL17 Morning News, here are some of the highlights. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction