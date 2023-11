PHL17 has a brand-new studio!

With 2700 sq feet of space, 42 TV monitors, all new LED Lighting, a state-of-the-art weather and traffic center, a new fully functional kitchen, and so much more, our amazing PHL17 anchors are excited to start using our studio.

We asked PHL17 anchor, Amanda VanAllen, what her favorite part of the new studio is.

Watch the full video above!