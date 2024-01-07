During the Philadelphia Eagles loss to the New York Giants, cameras caught images of Eagles QB Jalen Hurts with what looked like a very uncomfortable finger injury. Early reports called it a Swan Neck Deformity.

Jalen Hurts struck his right hand, his throwing hand, on a Giants LB Bobby Okereke on the follow-through of a pass early in the second quarter. Camera’s caught his middle finger in photos that showed it seemed to be out of place. Hurts did return for the remainder of the quarter but competed only one 8 yard pass to Julio Jones and one interception. Hurts did not return for the second half of the game, but with Dallas beating Washington by a wide margin, the outcome of the Eagles game would not have affected the playoffs next week. If you have never heard of an SND, here is what that means.

What is a Swan Neck Deformity?

Swan-Neck Deformity (SND) is a hand deformity characterized by the hyperextension of the proximal interphalangeal joint (PIP) along with flexion of the distal interphalangeal joint (DIP). This condition arises due to an imbalance within the finger’s extensor mechanism.

The extensor mechanism of the finger involves a complex interplay between intrinsic and extrinsic muscles, tendons, and ligaments that facilitate finger movement. When this balance is disrupted, it can lead to abnormalities such as the Swan-Neck Deformity.

Several factors contribute to the development of Swan-Neck Deformity:

Intrinsic factors: These involve changes in the structure or function of the muscles and ligaments within the finger, affecting joint stability and movement. Conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis or injuries to the intrinsic muscles and ligaments can contribute to this deformity. Extrinsic factors: These factors involve changes or damage to the tendons or muscles originating outside the finger but affecting its movement. Conditions like tendon injuries, joint dislocations, or nerve damage can impact the finger’s extensor mechanism, leading to deformities like SND.

How to treat Swan Neck Deformity?

Treatment options may include physical therapy, splinting, medications to manage underlying conditions like arthritis, and in some cases, surgical interventions to repair damaged tendons or ligaments. Prompt and appropriate treatment can help improve finger function and reduce the severity.

