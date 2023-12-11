Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant is getting into the spirit of the holidays with an all-new menu.

From December 23- January 2, Iron Hill will feature new menu items like Lobster Arancini, Pan Roasted Halibut with sweet potato puree, Prime Rib, served with a twice-baked potato, and a decadent Dark Chocolate Cheesecake.

Iron Hill Regional Chef Brendan Mullan joined Jenna Meissner in the PHL17 Kitchen to tell us all about it. Take a look at our exclusive PHL17 Web Exclusive video.

Click this link below to find out what else Iron Hill is doing throughout the Holidays.

Hint… they may have some delicious cookie and beer pairings :)