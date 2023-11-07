Halloween is over and you may be starting to decorate your house for Thanksgiving or Christmas. But what do you do with all those leftover pumpkins sitting on your porch?
Weaver’s Way Executive Chef Bonnie Shuman joined us on the PHL17 Patio this morning to teach us how to make Pumpkin and Sage Puff Pastries.
Need another recipe? Here is an extra web-exclusive recipe to reuse your pumpkins.
Creamy Pumpkin Soup:
- Cut up pumpkin into cubes (or use canned pumpkin)
- Roast pumpkin pieces
- Add celery, onions, and carrots to taste
- Add 1 cup of chicken stock
- Add 1 cup of heavy cream
- Add cumin and nutmeg seasonings, to taste
- Blend together
- Garnish with pumpkin seeds
- Serve and enjoy