Halloween is over and you may be starting to decorate your house for Thanksgiving or Christmas. But what do you do with all those leftover pumpkins sitting on your porch?

Weaver’s Way Executive Chef Bonnie Shuman joined us on the PHL17 Patio this morning to teach us how to make Pumpkin and Sage Puff Pastries.

Need another recipe? Here is an extra web-exclusive recipe to reuse your pumpkins.

Creamy Pumpkin Soup:

Cut up pumpkin into cubes (or use canned pumpkin)

Roast pumpkin pieces

Add celery, onions, and carrots to taste

Add 1 cup of chicken stock

Add 1 cup of heavy cream

Add cumin and nutmeg seasonings, to taste

Blend together

Garnish with pumpkin seeds

Serve and enjoy