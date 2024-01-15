After a holiday season full of drinking and partying, many like to reset in the New Year by participating in a trend called Dry January.

If you are partaking, here is PHL17’s list of the best 17 mocktails you need to try!

Urban Farmer: 1850 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy

Happy Accident non-alcoholic aperitivo, grapefruit, and Fever Tree club soda

Dirty Chai Shakerato chai, espresso, and sugar

Cadillac Shirley Temple housemade grenadine, verjus, lemon-lime soda, and cherry,

Flight of the Dove grapefruit, lime, red pepper jelly, and topped with soda.



Red Owl Tavern: 433 Chestnut Street

The Matterhorn A mocktail version of the famous espresso martini

Après-Ski a herbaceous combination of cardamom, fig, grapefruit, and lime.



Forsythia: 233 Chestnut Street

75-year-old Virgin juniper, cara cara, lemon, and non-alcoholic sparkling wine

Free Spirit non-alcoholic tequila, hibiscus, plum shrub, lime, and club soda



Char & Stave: 21 Rittenhouse Place, Ardmore, PA OR 8441 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA

Espresso Tonic espresso, citrus, agave, thyme, and tonic

Barrel-Aged “Old Fashioned barrel-aged espresso, bitters, sugar, and orange peel

Matcha “Mojito” house matcha, mint, sugar, lime, and seltzer



Bolo: 2025 Sansom Street

Punch It! mango, ginger, and coconut cream,

No-Jito fresh mint, lime, sugar, and sparkling water

Hibiscus Lemonade de Jamaica and lemon juice,



Butcher Bar: 2034 Chestnut Street

Collins, Agave Collins blueberry lemon agave and club soda,

Outta Thyme house-made cranberry thyme cordial, lime, and ginger beer

Pineantula pineapple syrup, lemon, lime, and ginger beer.

