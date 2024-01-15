After a holiday season full of drinking and partying, many like to reset in the New Year by participating in a trend called Dry January.
If you are partaking, here is PHL17’s list of the best 17 mocktails you need to try!
Urban Farmer: 1850 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy
- Happy Accident
- non-alcoholic aperitivo, grapefruit, and Fever Tree club soda
- Dirty Chai Shakerato
- chai, espresso, and sugar
- Cadillac Shirley Temple
- housemade grenadine, verjus, lemon-lime soda, and cherry,
- Flight of the Dove
- grapefruit, lime, red pepper jelly, and topped with soda.
Red Owl Tavern: 433 Chestnut Street
- The Matterhorn
- A mocktail version of the famous espresso martini
- Après-Ski
- a herbaceous combination of cardamom, fig, grapefruit, and lime.
Forsythia: 233 Chestnut Street
- 75-year-old Virgin
- juniper, cara cara, lemon, and non-alcoholic sparkling wine
- Free Spirit
- non-alcoholic tequila, hibiscus, plum shrub, lime, and club soda
Char & Stave: 21 Rittenhouse Place, Ardmore, PA OR 8441 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA
- Espresso Tonic
- espresso, citrus, agave, thyme, and tonic
- Barrel-Aged “Old Fashioned
- barrel-aged espresso, bitters, sugar, and orange peel
- Matcha “Mojito”
- house matcha, mint, sugar, lime, and seltzer
Bolo: 2025 Sansom Street
- Punch It!
- mango, ginger, and coconut cream,
- No-Jito
- fresh mint, lime, sugar, and sparkling water
- Hibiscus Lemonade
- de Jamaica and lemon juice,
Butcher Bar: 2034 Chestnut Street
- Collins, Agave Collins
- blueberry lemon agave and club soda,
- Outta Thyme
- house-made cranberry thyme cordial, lime, and ginger beer
- Pineantula
- pineapple syrup, lemon, lime, and ginger beer.