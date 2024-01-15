After a holiday season full of drinking and partying, many like to reset in the New Year by participating in a trend called Dry January.

If you are partaking, here is PHL17’s list of the best 17 mocktails you need to try!

Urban Farmer: 1850 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy

  • Happy Accident
    • non-alcoholic aperitivo, grapefruit, and Fever Tree club soda
  • Dirty Chai Shakerato
    • chai, espresso, and sugar
  • Cadillac Shirley Temple
    • housemade grenadine, verjus, lemon-lime soda, and cherry,
  • Flight of the Dove
    •  grapefruit, lime, red pepper jelly, and topped with soda. 

Red Owl Tavern: 433 Chestnut Street

  • The Matterhorn
    • A mocktail version of the famous espresso martini
  • Après-Ski
    • a herbaceous combination of cardamom, fig, grapefruit, and lime.  

Forsythia: 233 Chestnut Street

  • 75-year-old Virgin
    • juniper, cara cara, lemon, and non-alcoholic sparkling wine
  • Free Spirit
    • non-alcoholic tequila, hibiscus, plum shrub, lime, and club soda  

Char & Stave: 21 Rittenhouse Place, Ardmore, PA OR 8441 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA

  • Espresso Tonic
    • espresso, citrus, agave, thyme, and tonic
  • Barrel-Aged “Old Fashioned 
    • barrel-aged espresso, bitters, sugar, and orange peel
  • Matcha “Mojito” 
    • house matcha, mint, sugar, lime, and seltzer

Bolo: 2025 Sansom Street

  • Punch It! 
    • mango, ginger, and coconut cream,
  • No-Jito 
    • fresh mint, lime, sugar, and sparkling water
  • Hibiscus  Lemonade 
    • de Jamaica and lemon juice,

Butcher Bar: 2034 Chestnut Street

  • Collins, Agave Collins 
    • blueberry lemon agave and club soda,
  • Outta Thyme 
    • house-made cranberry thyme cordial, lime, and ginger beer
  • Pineantula 
    • pineapple syrup, lemon, lime, and ginger beer.