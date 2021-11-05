Wawa teams up with local brewery to create new beer

Mike Mclaughlin the Sr. Manager of Concept Development – Beverages Wawa, and the Director of Sales & Marketing for 2SP Brewing Company, Mike Contreras joins us today to try their new beer they created.

2SP describes this Collab;

“It’s always great to partner with our friends at 2SP to bring cheer to our local friends and neighbors with holiday-inspired beers, but this year is even more meaningful with the contribution made to Philabundance,” said Mike Sherlock, Chief Product Marketing Officer, Wawa. We hope it gives Delco friends and neighbors a sense of pride knowing that this collaboration is helping our local community and also want to remind customers that they can continue the fight against hunger by visiting any Wawa store now through December 26 to donate funds to Check-Out Hunger which helps 28 food banks across our entire chain.” “This holiday season, we came together with our friends & Delco neighbors at Wawa to brew our boldest collaboration yet. In years of our Winter Reserve collaboration past we brewed approachable, 5% coffee stout. In 2021, we decided to make this Winter Reserve collaboration a 6.7% Mocha Latte Stout” said Bob Barrar, Head Brewer, 2SP Brewing Co. Each year we collaborate with Wawa, our goal is to brew something new & special for the region we call home. We hope the community enjoys it as much as we do.”

Wawa Stores with Limited-Edition Stout Beers*

Store 170 – 721 Naamans Creek Road, Chadds Ford, PA 19317

