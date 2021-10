PHL17 honored its history with our 2021 Halloween theme: PHL17 Blast from the past! Take a look at the team traveled back in time to PHL17’s past. Dancing On Air, Dr. Shock, WB17 News at 10, and some retro Philadelphia sports were all featured. Jenna Meissner even turned into the station’s old mascot!

PHL17 Morning Team and staff in their Halloween Costumes