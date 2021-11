Even though some of the PHL17 Morning Team had the day off on Thanksgiving, the team was still able to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday together. Days before the actual holiday, the team took a trip to the White Dog Cafe in Glen Mills, PA for a holiday feast. Executive Chef Michael Selser not only cooked up a delicious meal, but let Nick Foley and Jenna Meissner lend a hand in the kitchen. Once the meal was complete, the team sat down to share what they are thankful for this year.

