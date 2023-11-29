It is the holiday season and season of giving. And some of our colleagues at PHL17 were on hand for a Thanksgiving food distribution. Members of our PHL17 family helped out Mighty Writers, a nonprofit in Camden New Jersey that provides a writing academy for kids and also workshops for teens. For the fourth year in a row the organization held its Turkey give-a-way for local residents who also received a host of grocery items to make a Thanksgiving meal. Items from stuffing to cranberry sauce and vegetables were provided. Organizers say they provide enough food to help hundreds of families at the distribution annually. About twenty food options were provided. The distribution is in partnership with some local organizations in the Camden area.

