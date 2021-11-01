PHL17 In Focus What Every Family Needs To Know About Opioids Air Tonight 8PM / PHL17 Facebook Live Discussion 9PM

PHL17 In Focus What Every Family Needs To Know About Opioids our one-hour sponsored special is airing tonight at 8 PM. We go in-depth to examine the opioid epidemic and the impact of the crisis in our area. We hear from people in recovery, family members, healthcare experts and those traveling across the country helping with prevention and helping to raise awareness. To learn more about our participation in this national initiative please see the attachments.

Following the broadcast there will be a half-hour PHL17 Facebook Live Discussion at 9 PM with four panelists including experts from the DEA and City of Philadelphia where the public can submit questions.

Join the discussion tonight with anchor Jennifer Hall

This is as experts say, “an epidemic within a pandemic.” Overdose deaths increased more than thirty-percent in 2020 from 2019 according to the CDC. Social media is great for us so please join us and encourage your family, friends, and neighbors to watch.