On Friday, June 17, 2022, PHL17 celebrated the 26th anniversary of its founding. Inspired by the service we deliver to our local communities daily, each work location formed a project committee to organize and lead the service, which was entirely employee-driven.
- Philabundance
2224 N. 10th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19133
PHL17 staff packed and sorting food, working alongside kitchen staff.
- Philadelphia Police Athletic League
631 Snyder Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19148
PHL17 staff cleaned up the service center’s gym, painted, and organized toys and t-shirts.
- MANNA
420 N 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19130
PHL17 staff cut veggies, baked, made sandwiches, packed meals, filled meal trays, and assisted chefs.
- Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center
125 County House Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012
Kennel cleaning, food replenishing, enrichment activities, barn organization, grounds cleaning.