On Friday, June 17, 2022, PHL17 celebrated the 26th anniversary of its founding. Inspired by the service we deliver to our local communities daily, each work location formed a project committee to organize and lead the service, which was entirely employee-driven.

Philabundance

2224 N. 10th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19133

PHL17 staff packed and sorting food, working alongside kitchen staff.

Philadelphia Police Athletic League

631 Snyder Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19148

PHL17 staff cleaned up the service center’s gym, painted, and organized toys and t-shirts.

MANNA

420 N 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19130

PHL17 staff cut veggies, baked, made sandwiches, packed meals, filled meal trays, and assisted chefs.

Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center

125 County House Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012

Kennel cleaning, food replenishing, enrichment activities, barn organization, grounds cleaning.