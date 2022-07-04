Every Friday, the PHL17 news team heads down to a different shore point to showcase what’s happening! This week, we sent our Alyssa Sullivan to Wildwood, New Jersey.

First stop? The Tram Car, Wildwoods’ famous tram car service since 1949! If you’re looking for something sweet for breakfast, Barry’s Buns was just named best sticky buns in New Jersey.

Have you really been to Wildwood if you haven’t done Morey’s Piers & Beachfront Water Parks?

Russo’s Market is your one-stop-shop for all of your hoagie and cheesesteak needs before hitting the beach.

The Shore House, a 1960’s beachside motel is all the rage in North Wildwood, New Jersey.

Kick Back Tiki Cruises is ready to take you aboard for all of your upcoming parties and gatherings!