Career Day gives students a close look at different career paths and connects what they are learning to the real world. Students at the Texas Avenue School which has students in kindergarten to 8th grade had the opportunity to find out what it’s like being a firefighter and police officer on Friday May 26th.

Our Jennifer Lewis-Hall, PHL17 Anchor of “Politics In Focus” and our Director of Community Affairs was among the presenters – speaking to students about being a journalist and author of her new children’s book: “The Tale Of The Sly Mongoose.” And, she shared her insights on what it’s like to work at PHL17 in the television industry.

Members of the military, legal and medical field and culinary arts were among those answering questions and speaking about what inspires them in their careers.