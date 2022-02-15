You see her anchoring PHL 17 Morning News from 4:55am-9am, and now you can also catch her in the classroom. In addition to bringing you the news and maybe making you laugh a little each morning, Amanda VanAllen is also teaching at Cheyney University of Pennsylvania in Chester County, the nation’s first Historically Black College (HBCU). Amanda is teaching a broadcast news reporting course.

