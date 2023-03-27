She decided to go public with her organization right when COVID hit.

“While the world was shutting down and everyone was scared, we needed an outlet to talk and to come together and to help one another through the unknown,” said Kenya Purnell.

Purnell persisted and switched gears.

She had big goals for ‘Sistahs in Transformation‘, already planning big social events in her head, but it had to start out as a virtual organization.

“Our events took off immediately, women from across the globe, Dallas, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina we had a member in Alaska,” said Purnell. “We were addressing issues that affected us directly and we were giving these tools to women to change their lives.”

Those tools include workshops on parenting advice, financial literacy, self care and much more.

“I don’t think that I would have survived without ‘Sistahs in Transformation’ and some of the women have said to us that they would have not survived without ‘Sistahs in Transformation’,” she said.

The organization has already changed the lives of hundreds of women and so has Kenya Purnell. Co-Founder Desiree Reaves says Purnell is the back bone of the non-profit.

“You can call her at anytime, she’s always available, she’s always pushing and motivating you to do what’s best and she’s always had everyones back in this organization,” said Reaves. “She loves this organization, she eats sleeps and breathes it-believe me.”

Reaves says Purnell is not just a great leader, she’s an amazing friend.

“She would lift me up when I was going through anything that I was going through I could call her and she would have a kind word and a kind gesture for me to feel better,” said Reaves.

As things are continuing to get back to normal, the group was able to have it’s first in-person gathering at the Pennsauken Country Club.

This room was full, it was packed with women who wanted to come in, enjoy themselves we had a live band, we danced, said Purnell with a smile.

Purnell says she will keep ‘Sistahs in Transformation’ going as long as she can, not just for her and the ladies who benefit from it, but to be an example for her daughter.

“I can’t say to my daughter I want you to do community service, if I’m not doing community service—she’s looking at me as the example,” said Purnell. “When you leave, this dash is quick so what legacy or footprints are you leaving? Are you instilling them all in yourself? Or are you planting seeds so they can grow when you’re not here?”

To learn more about ‘Sistahs in Transformation’ click here.