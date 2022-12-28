Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the choice of top restaurant in each state was made by Mashed.com’s editorial team.
Are you looking for a new restaurant to visit in Philly?
Well Guy Fieri, known for his spiky hair and sunglasses, just shared his list of the best restaurants across the country.
Guy Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants on his show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”
After watching 42 seasons of the show, Mashed, a multi-platform publication for food lovers, compiled a list of Fieri’s favorite food destinations in each state.
According to Mashed, Fieri’s favorite place to eat in all of Pennsylvania is “Honey’s Sit ‘N Eat” in Philadelphia.
The restaurant is located in Northern liberties and is owned an operated by a husband and wife duo. Honey’s gains it’s popularity from its unique Southern Jewish style cuisine. From Lox and Challah to Huevos Rancheros, Honey’s truly has it all.
Other spots Guy Fieri visited during his time in PA are:
- Silk City Diner
- The Dining Car & Market
- Daddypops
- Starlight Lounge
- Crystal Restaurant
- Lo Bello’s
- Dor-Stop Restaurant
- Big Jim’s
- Kelly O’s Diner
- Good Dog Bar & Restaurant
- Memphis Taproom
- Pineville Tavern
- Sidecar Bar & Grill
- South Philadelphia Taproom
- Percy Street Barbeque
- Standard Tap
- Jamaican Jerk Hut
- Geechee Girl Rice Cafe
- Hardena Waroeng Surabaya
- Farmer’s Keep
- Mom-Mom’s Kitchen
- Gaul and Co. Malt House
- Woodrow’s Sandwich Shop
- Stogie Joe’s Tavern
To view a list of Fieri’s favorite food spots in all 50 states, click here.