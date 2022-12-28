Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the choice of top restaurant in each state was made by Mashed.com’s editorial team.

Are you looking for a new restaurant to visit in Philly?

Well Guy Fieri, known for his spiky hair and sunglasses, just shared his list of the best restaurants across the country.

Guy Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants on his show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

After watching 42 seasons of the show, Mashed, a multi-platform publication for food lovers, compiled a list of Fieri’s favorite food destinations in each state.

According to Mashed, Fieri’s favorite place to eat in all of Pennsylvania is “Honey’s Sit ‘N Eat” in Philadelphia.



The restaurant is located in Northern liberties and is owned an operated by a husband and wife duo. Honey’s gains it’s popularity from its unique Southern Jewish style cuisine. From Lox and Challah to Huevos Rancheros, Honey’s truly has it all.

Other spots Guy Fieri visited during his time in PA are:

Silk City Diner

The Dining Car & Market

Daddypops

Starlight Lounge

Crystal Restaurant

Lo Bello’s

Dor-Stop Restaurant

Big Jim’s

Kelly O’s Diner

Good Dog Bar & Restaurant

Memphis Taproom

Pineville Tavern

Sidecar Bar & Grill

South Philadelphia Taproom

Percy Street Barbeque

Standard Tap

Jamaican Jerk Hut

Geechee Girl Rice Cafe

Hardena Waroeng Surabaya

Farmer’s Keep

Mom-Mom’s Kitchen

Gaul and Co. Malt House

Woodrow’s Sandwich Shop

Stogie Joe’s Tavern

To view a list of Fieri’s favorite food spots in all 50 states, click here.