PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPHL) — The Philadelphia is getting a couple of adorable new additions.

A set of rescued puma cub sibling are getting ready to make their public debut at the zoo today.

According to Zoo officials, the siblings were rescued from Kalama, Washington in July.

The siblings are named Elbroch and Olympia, after Mark Elbroch who is the leading puma researcher for Panthera, and Olympia is named after the state capital of Washington, where the cubs were rescued.

“These animals will serve as ambassadors to educate our guests on the importance of apex predators and the challenges that revolve around humans and our relationships with predators in the wild.”, said Zoo officials.

The cubs will be available for the public to see, starting this afternoon.