Philly woman creates wrapping paper with Black holiday characters

Madia Willis saw a need for more representation and 'Black Paper Party' was born

This wrapping paper will steal the show under your Christmas tree.

“It makes people feel so happy, the response has been amazing,” said Madia Willis, the co-founder of Black Paper Party.

Black Paper Party products feature Black holiday characters like the Claus family, nutcrackers and more.

Madia Willis, who lives in Philadelphia, is the one of the masterminds behind the new Black and women owned company that opened during the pandemic.

“People were stuck at home, they were doing an inordinate amount of e-commerce shopping and because of the lockdown we had the time to dedicate to the business,” said Willis.

Willis says more people focusing on racial inequality also played a part in her creating her business.

“With the murder of George Floyd and the country’s increased focus on equity, that there is a lot of opportunity now that didn’t exist where companies, brands, lenders, people are taking a real look at equitable funding and support of Black businesses,” she said.

Now business is booming. Black Paper Party’s wrapping paper, gift bags and ornaments have been picked up by TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, Marshalls, Family Dollar, and Target.com. Willis says she’s proud to be an example for other women of color pursuing their dreams and meets the needs of her community at the same time.

“I’ve always been quite active in trying to diversify the corporate retail space,” said Willis. “So I love that I can be an example of when your talent and passion perfectly aligns with the right market opportunity.”