PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPHL) – Law enforcement have arrested and charged a West Philadelphia teenager in connection to a federal terrorism investigation.

On Friday, August 11, FBI SWAT officers arrived at the 17-year-olds residence in the Wynnefield section of Philadelphia, arrested him, and the District Attorney’s Office charged him with Weapons of Mass Destruction, Criminal Conspiracy, Arson, Causing/Risking Catastrophe, Attempt to Commit Criminal Mischief, Possession of an Instrument of Crime, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

Authorities say the teen is alleged to have been in contact with global terrorists, such as Katibat al Tawhid wal Jihad (“KTJ”), who primarily operate in Syria and are believed to be responsible for attacks including the deadly April 2017 attack on the St. Petersburg, Russia, metro and the 2016 suicide car bombing of the Chinese Embassy in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

“The work of the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force potentially thwarted a catastrophic terrorist attack in the name of a perverted ideology that in no way, shape, or form represents the beliefs of the overwhelming majority of peace-seeking people of faith, including Muslims,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said. “The charges we have filed against this individual represent the most serious alleged terrorist activity prosecuted in Philadelphia County court in recent history. We intend to pursue full accountability for these crimes and will continue to work vigilantly with our law enforcement partners to protect all of our communities from hateful, ideologically driven acts of violence.”

In order to get to the juvenile, the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force connected to an Instagram account that communicated with an account affiliated with KTJ in March and April of 2023. Investigators also found a WhatsApp account that was linked to the juvenile’s phone number which had a profile photo of Riyad-us-Saliheen Martyrs’ Brigade, a Chechnya-based terrorist group.

According to the FBI Task Force, the juvenile’s WhatsApp profile photo was changed to the image of the ISIS banner on August 6.

On August 7, FBI agents surveilled the juvenile and observed him purchasing materials that can be used to make IEDs, and recovered electric wiring from his household trash, which could be used to make IEDs. Then on August 8, the U.S Customs and Border Protection provided records of 14 international shipments of military and tactical gear to the juveniles address.

On August 11, a warrant was approved and the juvenile was arrested, and two residences with ties to him, were searched.

“Protecting the United States from terrorist attacks is the FBI’s number one priority,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Jacqueline Maguire said, “and I think it’s very fair to say that lives were saved because of this investigation.

District Attorney Krasner added, “Self-radicalization by young people via the internet is a threat to all families. Parents: Keep an eye out for violent cults that would lure in your kids under the guise of politics or religion.”

At this point it is unknown if the juvenile case will be transferred to adult criminal court.