It’s a big day for the School District of Philadelphia. The new school year kicks off on Tuesday.

The district made the best of the extreme heat with a full day of celebrations.

Due to the extreme heat students will be released on an early dismissal schedule. 74 schools will dismiss early Tuesday and Wednesday.

Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington greeted bus drivers at the Passyunk Garage before the they took off for their morning route. Dr. Watlington then went to Bluford Charter School to greet students, parents and teachers.

“It’s the most exciting day of the school year. The first day is most exciting,” Watlington said. “The second-most exciting is on graduation day.”