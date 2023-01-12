Philadelphia (WPHL)– There are some lists you want to rank high on, and others you wish you hadn’t… For the third year in a row, Philadelphia has ranked top 5 on the list of cities with the most bed bugs.

According to annual data by Pest Control company, Orkin, here are the top 50 cities in the U.S with the most bed bugs in comparison to last year’s numbers:

Chicago New York (+1) Philadelphia (-1) Cleveland-Akron, OH (+4) Los Angeles (+7) Detroit (-2) Indianapolis (-1) Baltimore (-3) Washington, D.C. (-2) Columbus, OH (-1) Champaign, IL (+2) Grand Rapids, MI (-1) Cincinnati (-3) Charlotte (+1) Denver (+2) Atlanta (-2) Dallas-Ft. Worth (-1) Pittsburgh (+2) Charleston, W.V. (+3) Raleigh-Durham (+4) Flint, MI (+2) San Francisco (-3) Norfolk, VA (+2) Greenville, SC (-3) St. Louis (-7) Richmond, VA Youngstown (+10) South Bend, IN (+5) Buffalo, NY (-1) Knoxville (-1) Cedar Rapids, IA (-1) Omaha, NE (-5) Nashville (+1) Dayton, OH (-2) Ft. Wayne, IN (+1) Harrisburg (+6) Davenport (-2) Toledo (-7) Seattle (+5) Milwaukee (-2) Tampa (-1) Lansing, MI (+6) Greensboro, N.C. Houston (-3) Miami (-6) Lexington, KY (+1) Orlando (-1) Peoria (-3) Louisville, KY (-3) Lincoln, NE

The data is sourced from Orkin’s list of residential and commercial bedbug treatments from December 2021 through November 2022.

The largest changes from last year came from, Los Angeles which moved up 7 ranks, ranking #5, and Youngstown, Ohio which jumped up 10 spots, ranking #27.

The cities with the most improvement from last year were Toledo, Ohio which dropped seven spots to #38, and Miami which fell six ranks to #45.

Orkin says bedbugs are “mostly nocturnal insects that come out of hiding to take blood meals from sleeping humans.” Typically bedbugs are 3/16 inch long, red to dark brown in color, and easily climb from location to location by clinging to clothing, luggage, and other personal belongings.

According to Orkin, some of the most common hiding places are, taxis, buses, and airplanes.

Here are Orkin’s tips for homeowners and travelers to prevent bedbugs:

At Home:

Inspect your home for signs of bed bugs regularly. Check the places where bed bugs hide during the day, including mattress tags and seams, and behind baseboards, headboards, electrical outlets and picture frames. Inspect when you move in, after a trip, when a service worker visits or after guests stay overnight.

Decrease clutter around your home to make it easier to spot bed bugs on your own or during professional inspections.

Examine all secondhand furniture before bringing it inside your home.

During travel, remember the acronym S.L.E.E.P. to inspect for bed bugs:

S urvey the hotel room for signs of an infestation. Be on the lookout for tiny, ink-colored stains on mattress seams, in soft furniture and behind headboards.

urvey the hotel room for signs of an infestation. Be on the lookout for tiny, ink-colored stains on mattress seams, in soft furniture and behind headboards. L ift and look in bed bug hiding spots: the mattress, box spring and other furniture, as well as behind baseboards, pictures and even torn wallpaper.

ift and look in bed bug hiding spots: the mattress, box spring and other furniture, as well as behind baseboards, pictures and even torn wallpaper. E levate luggage away from the bed and wall. The safest places are in the bathroom or on counters.

levate luggage away from the bed and wall. The safest places are in the bathroom or on counters. E xamine your luggage carefully while repacking and once you return home from a trip. Always store luggage away from the bed.

xamine your luggage carefully while repacking and once you return home from a trip. Always store luggage away from the bed. P lace all dryer-safe clothing from your luggage in the dryer for at least 30-45 minutes at the highest setting after you return home.

For more information on bedbugs and bedbug prevention, click here.