From New York style, to Deep dish, to Sicilian, thin-crust, and more, the Pizza possibilities are endless.

A travel website called ‘Trips to Discover’ just narrowed down the 20 Best Pizza Joints in the United States, and one Philly Pizzeria made the list.

Pizzeria Beddia, located on N Lee Street in Fishtown was once named “named the very best pizza in America by Bon Appetit“.

First opening in 2013, Pizzeria Beddia was the place where people would line up for hours on end just to get a slice.

Unfortunately after being named the best pizza in the U.S, handmaking 40 pies per day, 5 days per week, was no longer sustainable and led to the Chef’s burnout in 2018.

Thankfully this wasn’t the end of the story, and in early 2019, Pizzeria Beddia made its return as a full-service restaurant in a back alley of Fishtown, only blocks from its original location.

Nowadays, Chef’s at Pizzeria Beddia handmake everything from the classics to pizza with Brussel sprouts on top.

So if you’re ever in the Fishtown area, make sure to keep your eyes open for the hidden gem, Pizzeria Beddia, that exists within the alleyways.

Full list of the ‘Best pizza joints in the U.S’:

Joe’s Pizza – New York, New York

L&B – New York, New York

Pequod’s Pizza – Chicago, Illinois

Mulberry Street Pizzeria – Beverly Hills, California

Ken’s Artisan Pizza – Portland, Oregon

Slab Sicilian Street Food – Portland, Maine

Big Lou’s – San Antonio, Texas

Antico – Atlanta, Georgia

Picco – Boston, Massachusetts

Razza Pizza Artigianale – Jersey City, New Jersey

Cloverleaf Pizza – Macomb, Michigan

Del Popolo – San Francisco, California

Pizzeria Lola – Minneapolis, Minnesota

Rico’s Pizzeria – Sarasota, Florida

Pizzeria Bedia – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Bufalina Due – Austin, Texas

Dino’s Tomato Pie – Seattle, Washington

Vito & Nick’s Pizzeria – Chicago, Illinois

Pizzeria Mozza – Los Angeles, California

Brown Dog Pizza – Telluride, Colorado

Information provided by Trips to Discover.