Posted: Nov 4, 2022 / 10:46 AM EDT Updated: Nov 4, 2022 / 10:46 AM EDT SHARE My Local Brew Works and MilkBoy Philadelphia have a beer that's all the rave right now, Philly Phinger. If you aren't familiar with the story about a young Phillies fan in San Diego, just google it. MLBW put a positive twist and taste on things with the beer served exclusively at MilkBoy. Order cheesesteaks in celebration of the World Series while you're there! Visit https://mylocalbrewworks.com/ or https://milkboyphilly.com/ for more.