Philly Phinancial Literacy Week returns for its sixth year hosting events throughout Philadelphia to spread messages of financial education and empowerment!

Founder Nisiar Smith previewed what attendees can expect and why the initiative is so important.

The weeklong series is taking place on October 16th through 19th and features financial education workshops to enrich residents with financial education, increase financial stability, and help more individuals achieve their financial goals.

For more information, click here.