Kathryn Ott Lovell, has resigned as commissioner of the Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, after 7 years on the job.

According to a press release from Mayor Jim Kenney’s office, the Mayor has accepted Lovell’s resignation and has named current Deputy Managing Director for Community Services, Orlando Rendon as Acting Commissioner.

In the statement, Mayor Kenney thanked Lovell for her dedication and service to the city for the past seven years.

“When the pandemic forced us all outdoors, our City parks and playgrounds quickly became the center of our lives. During that time, Kathryn led a team at PPR to serve Philadelphians in new ways – turning recreation centers into virtual learning hubs and transforming residential blocks into mobile summer camp experiences,” Mayor Kenney said.

Lovell will remain on the job until June 2, after which she will go on to be the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Philadelphia Visitors Center Corporation.

“As a lifelong Philadelphian, serving the city I love, being the Commissioner for the past seven and a half years has been a tremendous honor,” Lovell said. “I’m incredibly proud of the work the Parks & Rec team has achieved during the Kenney Administration. We make a difference in the lives of city residents every day. We empower youth through recreation, build strong neighborhoods through shared public spaces, and uplift residents through employment, volunteerism, and affordable, high quality programs. The team at Parks & Rec is quite simply the best. They are dedicated, caring, and committed professionals who I will miss very much.”

When asked about his choice of naming Orlando Rendon the acting commissioner, Mayor Kenney said, “I am confident that Orlando will offer continuity and strong leadership for the Department and will work hard to ensure our parks and recreation centers remain safe, fun, dynamic public spaces.”

Rendon said he is pleased to serve as the Acting Commissioner, and is “looking forward to working with the amazing and dedicated staff to provide an exciting and fun summer for Philadelphia’s children, youth and families.”