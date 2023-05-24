The City Of Brotherly Love can now add one more accolade to its list after USA Today named Philadelphia the “Most Walkable City in the US”.

According to USA Today’s article, Philadelphia’s historic and cultural attractions are what sets us apart and puts us on the very top of the list. The article also mentioned the most walkable parts of Philly are Rittenhouse Square, Washington Square West, Fitler Square and Center City East.

Other cities on the list included:

Long Beach, California

St. Louis, Missouri

Minneapolis, Minnesota

St. Augustine, Florida

Boston, Massachusetts

New York City, New York

Seattle, Washington

Chicago, Illinois

Washington, D.C

Visit Philly’s Chief Marketing Officer, Neil Frauenglass, joined us on the show to talk about this nomination and all Philadelphia has to offer.

So as the weather gets nicer and summer approaches, make sure to take a walk around the city and explore all the beautiful city of Philadelphia has to offer.

You can find more information on Visit Philly.