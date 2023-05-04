One of Philadelphia’s strangest traditions is coming back in August.

This year, the annual Philadelphia Naked Bike Ride will be held on August 26th.

For over ten years, the annual 10-mile ride has been aiming to promote fuel conservation and body positivity.

And for locals and tourists alike, the Philly Naked Bike Ride is always something that catches you by surprise in the most ‘Philly’ way possible.

The 2023 starting location and Philly Naked Bike Ride route will be announced 24 hours before the ride begins, on August 26th.

If you’re interested in signing up or making a donation, click here.