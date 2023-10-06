If you’re a lover of music and are looking for some fun next week, the Philly Music Fest kicks off on Monday.

Tune in to PHL17 Morning News at 8:45 a.m. where Greg Seltzer, Producer and Curator of Philly Music Fest, and Julia Pratt, singer-songwriter and performer at Philly Music Fest, will join us on the show to preview the event.

Full Schedule:

October 9: Ardmore Music Hall

8:00 – 8:30 Emily Robb

8:50 – 9:20 Schoolly D

9:45 – 11:30 Kurt Vile & The Violators

October 10: Ardmore Music Hall

8:00 – 8:30 Florry

8:50 – 9:20 Purling Hiss

9:45 – 11:30 Kurt Vile & The Violators

October 11: World Cafe Live

Lounge: 7:00 – 7:20: Ryan Gilfillian 7:35 – 8:00: Julia Pratt 8:40 – 9:00: Sophie Coran 9:00 – 9:30: Trap Rabbit

Music Hall: 8:05 – 8:35: Sadurn 9:35 – 11:00: Marian Hill



October 12: Johnny Brenda’s

9:00 – 9:40: Yowler

10:00 – 10:40: Gladie

11:00 – 12:15: Tigers Jaw

October 13: Milkboy

8:00 – 8:25: The Cheddar Boys

8:45 – 9:05: Moustapha Noumbissi

9:25 – 9:50: Grocer

10:10 – 11:30: Mo Lowda & The Humble

October 14: Underground Arts

8:00 – 8:20: Huey, The Cosmonaut

8:40 – 9:10: Church Girls

9:30 – 10:10: Knifeplay

10:30 – 12:00: Algernon Cadwallader

October 15: Solar Myth

8:00 – 8:50: Chris Forsyth

9:10 – 10:30: Charlie Hall