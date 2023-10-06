If you’re a lover of music and are looking for some fun next week, the Philly Music Fest kicks off on Monday.
Tune in to PHL17 Morning News at 8:45 a.m. where Greg Seltzer, Producer and Curator of Philly Music Fest, and Julia Pratt, singer-songwriter and performer at Philly Music Fest, will join us on the show to preview the event.
Full Schedule:
October 9: Ardmore Music Hall
- 8:00 – 8:30 Emily Robb
- 8:50 – 9:20 Schoolly D
- 9:45 – 11:30 Kurt Vile & The Violators
October 10: Ardmore Music Hall
- 8:00 – 8:30 Florry
- 8:50 – 9:20 Purling Hiss
- 9:45 – 11:30 Kurt Vile & The Violators
October 11: World Cafe Live
- Lounge:
- 7:00 – 7:20: Ryan Gilfillian
- 7:35 – 8:00: Julia Pratt
- 8:40 – 9:00: Sophie Coran
- 9:00 – 9:30: Trap Rabbit
- Music Hall:
- 8:05 – 8:35: Sadurn
- 9:35 – 11:00: Marian Hill
October 12: Johnny Brenda’s
- 9:00 – 9:40: Yowler
- 10:00 – 10:40: Gladie
- 11:00 – 12:15: Tigers Jaw
October 13: Milkboy
- 8:00 – 8:25: The Cheddar Boys
- 8:45 – 9:05: Moustapha Noumbissi
- 9:25 – 9:50: Grocer
- 10:10 – 11:30: Mo Lowda & The Humble
October 14: Underground Arts
- 8:00 – 8:20: Huey, The Cosmonaut
- 8:40 – 9:10: Church Girls
- 9:30 – 10:10: Knifeplay
- 10:30 – 12:00: Algernon Cadwallader
October 15: Solar Myth
- 8:00 – 8:50: Chris Forsyth
- 9:10 – 10:30: Charlie Hall