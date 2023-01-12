It’s the new year, and for most people that means its time for a fresh start! So, if you’re looking to buy a new home this year, Philly just made it on the top ten list of the hottest real estate markets in America.

According to an annual prediction by Zillow, Charlotte is expected to be the nation’s hottest housing market in 2023, with Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Dallas, and Nashville filling out the top five and Philadelphia coming at the bottom of the list at #10.

Zillow’s 10 hottest housing markets of 2023:

Charlotte Cleveland Pittsburgh Dallas Nashville Jacksonville Kansas City Miami Atlanta Philadelphia

Zillow’s list of the hottest markets in 2023 is based on an analysis of forecast home value growth, recent housing market velocity and projected changes in the labor market, home construction activity and number of homeowner households.

You can find out more information here.