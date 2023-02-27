A Philadelphia Firefighter is recovering in the hospital after suffering multiple injuries while battling a fire in Southwest Philadelphia.

Early Saturday morning, Firefighter Randy Ballinger with Ladder 13 of the Philadelphia Fire Department responded to a house fire in Southwest Philadelphia with reports of multiple people trapped. The fire department said Ballinger lost his footing on the roof and fell 25ft to the cement pavement below.

Ballinger was rushed to the hospital and placed in critical condition. Fellow firefighters from the Philadelphia Fire Department have started a GoFundMe to help the family with medical expenses and bills.

So far the campaign has raised over $50,000, which was the goal for the fundraiser.

According to the GoFundMe page, Ballinger suffered from a concussion, torn aorta, collapsed lung, broken ribs, broken pelvis, multiple long bone fractures of both legs, and a compound ankle fracture.

Ballinger has been a firefighter with the Philadelphia Fire Department for 5 years, and is a proud member of the Philadelphia Police and Fire Pipes and Drums band.

The Philadelphia Fire Department tweeted a statement on Sunday, saying “The PFD appreciates the outpouring of concern for a member who suffered multiple injuries while responding to a fire on Saturday. We are providing our full support to this firefighter, his family and his colleagues. We wish him well on the road to recovery.”