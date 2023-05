The Philadelphia Fire Department is now recruiting entry-level firefighters.

Applicants must have a high school diploma, must be 18-years-old, and must have graduated 12th grade.

Entry level salary will start at $59,000 and can go up to $83,000.

Benefits include healthcare, retirement pension, paid vacations, and more.

