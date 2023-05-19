The District Attorney’s Office has charged a man for a shooting two people, and pistol whipping a Trans women in June 2022.

In a press conference, officials announced the arrest of 22-year-old Joel Martinez for the June 12, 2022 incident in which he shot two people and pistol-whipped a Trans woman as they were leaving a nightclub near on the 300 block of Westmoreland Street at approximately 4:30 a.m.

Police say as the incident occurred when the victims were walking and Martinez allegedly uttered a derogatory word at one of the victims. An argument ensued and Martinez pulled out his gun and fired at least six shots, wounding two of the victims. He is also accused of pistol-whipping the face of the third victim.

Mike Lee, Chief of Staff for the District Attorney’s office, said, Philadelphia police apprehended Martinez on May 16, 2023.

Captain James Kearney, commanding officer of the PPD shooting investigation group, said, within four days of the shooting on June 12,2022, investigating detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Joel Martinez and assigned him a fugitive status.

Martinez was captured in Camden, NJ in December 2022 and was later extradited back to Philadelphia where he was arrested this past on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

ADA Joanne Pescatore, Chief of the Homicide non-fatal shooting unit said, Martinez was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, simple assault, violations of the uniform firearms act, possessions of an instrument of crime, and recklessly endangering another person.

Kelly Burkhardt, DAO LGBTQ+ Liaison read a statement written by the Trans Woman victim, ” I can peacefully now put my head down at night, and sleep again. “I’ve had night terrors since it happened and lots of counseling and now I feel at peace knowing I will no longer have to walk around looking over my shoulder wondering if someone will cause harm to me. I am thankful by the grace of god.”

Martinez is currently being held on a $3 million bail in Philadelphia and has an outstanding 2019 manslaughter case against him in New Jersey.