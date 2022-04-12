Philadelphia company ERP Health is bettering the treatment for patients at recovery centers.

The treatment platform allows clinicians in busy treatment centers to offer patients individualized care. Patients do weekly assessments on a tablet. Those assessments help clinicians to diagnose some of the factors behind the patients addictive behavior.

“They complete a battery of assessments everything from depression, anxiety, trauma, quality of life. A lot of these are drivers of an addiction,” said ERP founder Eric Gremminger.

Gremminger knows from personal experience how hard getting sober and staying sober can be.

“I felt compelled to look back on my own struggles with addiction and try to figure out what went wrong because I had gone to multiple treatment centers and I was on a revolving door,” said Gremminger.

Currently ERP Health is being used in more than 50 recovery centers nationwide.