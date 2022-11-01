Posted: Nov 1, 2022 / 10:41 AM EDT Updated: Nov 1, 2022 / 10:41 AM EDT SHARE Grab your tickets for Philly Burger Brawl 2022 at Xfinity Live! Sunday, November 6, 2022, the competition is going down for a good cause. PHL17’s Brejamin Perkins will be judging. For more event and ticket information visit https://www.xfinitylive.com/events/philly-burger-brawl Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Δ Suggest a Correction