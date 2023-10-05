The Phillies are headed to the NLDS for the second year in a row. They swept the Miami Marlins 7-1 on Wednesday and now they’re heading to Atlanta to face the Braves in a best-of-five series.

The Phils are now just 11 wins away from a World Series Championship.

The most talked about moment from the game was the grand slam from Bryson Stott. Stott says he barely even remembers the hit. He follows Shane Victorino with the second grand slam ever in Phillies postseason history.

Stott’s ball reportedly went nearly 412 feet away into the right field there and helped to get the Phillies that Game 2 win.

Early on in the third inning, Trea Turned singled to the right and Kyle Schwarber scored. Scwarber doubled to the right and Cristian Pache scored giving the Phills a 2-0 lead.

JT Realmuto got it done with the first postseason home run keeping the Phillies in the lead 3-0.

Stott’s grand slam brought the house down and the Phillies to 7-0.

Aaron Nola had a fantastic game after an uneven regular season. He put away the Marlins throwing seven shutout innings and striking out three batters. Phillies manager Rob Thompson said Nola has worked through a lot this year but now he’s found his footing and he’s “been lights out.”

Now the Phillies head to Atlanta to face the Braves on Saturday and again on Monday. They’ll bring it back to Philly on Wednesday for game 3 as they continue the series.

