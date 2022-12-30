If you’re an animal lover, this one is for you!

Every year Philadoptables, a Philadelphia non-profit organization, releases a “Hunks for hounds” charity calendar.

Ali Swiatkowski, marketing director of Philadoptables, Blaise Lacca, Philadelphia police officer/ “Mr. January”, and special guest Ember joined us in the studio to tell us all about this years calendar.

Philadoptables 2023 Hunk for Hounds Calendars are now available for purchase and each purchase will benefit a furry friend by providing medical care, pet food, supplies, and much-needed support for animals and local rescues in the Philadelphia area.

Calendars are $20.00 each with shipping included. To purchase or to learn more about this non-profit organization along with upcoming events click here.