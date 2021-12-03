Philadoptables: Hunks for Hounds Charity Calendars are Back

The holidays are approaching and Philadoptables, a non profit organization with the main focus to find humane opportunities for all healthy and treatable animals who have lost their homes or who are at risk of doing so, have something special for animal lovers.

Philadoptables 2022 Hunk for Hounds Calendars are now available for purchase and each purchase will benefit a furry friend by providing medical care, pet food, supplies, and much-needed support for animals and local rescues in the Philadelphia area.

Calendars are $20.00 each with shipping included. To purchase or to learn more about this non-profit organization along with upcoming events click here.